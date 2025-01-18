Former Olympic gymnast Yul Moldauer is suspended 16 months by USADA for whereabouts violations

One-time Olympic gymnast Yul Moldauer says he was suspended 16 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after he missed three drug tests within a 12-month period.

Moldauer, a member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, the 2017 national champion and a two-time world championship medalist, confirmed the suspension on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Moldauer wrote Friday that he missed three “whereabout” notifications. Olympic-level athletes are required to provide their location daily so they can be available for random drug testing.

Moldauer said in a since-deleted post that two of the missed tests were during conflicts with competitions and that he has never tested positive during competition. The third violation came when he was about 45 minutes away from the location he gave drug-testing personnel, with the test taker telling him he could wait no longer than 15 minutes for Moldauer to arrive.

“I am responsible for following the rules completely, and I (fell) short of that. It really is that simple,” he wrote.

Moldauer, who trains in the Denver, Colorado area, remains intent on aiming for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I am committed to upholding the highest standards of athletic integrity and look forward to returning to competition stronger and wiser,” he wrote.

