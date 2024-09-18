Japanese figure skating star Rika Kihira to miss Grand Prix season with stress fracture in ankle View Photo

Four-time Grand Prix series medalist Rika Kihira will miss the upcoming figure skating season because of a stress fracture in her right ankle that has not fully healed, the Japanese star announced Wednesday.

Kihira said recent MRI results showed the ankle is healing but it had not reached the point where she could skate “at full strength and confidence.” So with just over a year left before the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, Kihira decided in consultation with longtime coach Brian Orser to focus on recovery and training rather than trying to compete.

“I will continue practicing, training, and receiving treatment without putting too much strain on my injury. I will continue to work hard every day to improve my skills and make a full recovery,” Kihira said.

The figure skating season began in earnest last weekend with the Lombardia Trophy in Italy.

World champion Ilia Malinin of the U.S. continued his push toward the Olympics by winning the men’s event ahead of Japanese rivals Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato. Amber Glenn and Sarah Everhardt went a somewhat surprising 1-2 for the U.S. in the women’s event, while American ice dancers Annabelle Morozov and Jeffrey Chen finished second.

The Nebelhorn Trophy is this weekend in Germany, but the first major international competition is Skate America beginning Oct. 18 in Allen, Texas. That begins the six-event Grand Prix series leading up to the Grand Prix Final on Dec. 5 in France.

The 22-year-old Kihira, who won the Grand Prix Final in 2019 while setting the world record for a women’s short program at the time, will have some ground to make up if she wants to make the Olympic team. Three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto will be among the favorites to win gold, while compatriots Mone Chiba and Mao Shimada also are medal contenders.

“I will continue to work hard every day, looking forward to the day when I can skate freely in front of everyone, without anxiety and with confidence,” Kihira said. “Though I will not be competing this season, I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received up until now, and continue to receive now. I hope you will continue to support me with kindness.”

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer