AP PHOTOS: Paris closes the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show

PARIS (AP) — Paris has closed out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded show in France’s national stadium.

The French capital has handed over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise descended from the top of the stadium to the “Mission Impossible” theme song, before taking the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, putting it on the back of a motorcycle and driving out of the stadium.

For Los Angeles, topping Paris could be mission impossible.

The French capital made spectacular use of its cityscape, with the Eiffel Tower and other iconic monuments serving as backdrops and sometimes venues for competitions.

