A’ja Wilson, US women hold off France to win eighth straight Olympic basketball gold medal

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. women’s basketball team had never been challenged during its 32-year run in the Olympics like the Americans were Sunday by France.

They met the moment and made history, winning an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

It was the closest — and maybe sweetest win — of any during the streak.

“Maybe they won’t say it’s just easy and we walk in and just win gold,” said U.S. center Brittney Griner. who broke down in tears when she was presented her third gold medal. “Maybe they’ll stop saying that, because, like I said, we see everybody’s best shot. And we saw the shot that France gave us.”

A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and the U.S. survived a last-second shot by former UConn standout Gabby Williams that was just inside the 3-point line to hold off France for a 67-66 win and an eighth consecutive gold.

“Eight straight golds is insane honestly,” said Breanna Stewart. “Each one is so different, and so, so special and so, so hard.”

No team had been able to push the Americans during their impressive streak of 61 consecutive wins. Only two of those victories had been by single digits before the game against France.

“It’s amazing. It truly is a dynasty that we have built here at USAB has been incredible,” Wilson said. “And I am so proud of the resilience that my team showed. We could have fumbled it many times, but we pulled through. To say I am a two-time gold medalist, I am so blessed.”

The eight straight golds broke a tie with the American men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68. The women’s victory came less than 24 hours after the U.S. men’s team also beat France in the basketball title game.

This was the first time in Olympic history that both gold medal basketball games featured teams from the same two countries.

Unlike the men’s game, this one came down to the final second and one last shot.

The Americans were up 67-64 with 3.9 seconds left after Kahleah Copper hit two free throws. Marine Johannes brought the ball up the court and passed it to Williams, who caught the ball just inside the 3-point line and banked in a shot over the outstretched arms of Breanna Stewart at the buzzer.

There was a brief delay before the officials signaled that it was indeed a two-point shot, which sparked a celebration and a lot of happy hugs for the Americans and left the French players standing in disbelief after falling just short.

“I knew it was a two-pointer straight away. It was very difficult for me to stop in time,” Williams said. “I don’t think we should hold our head down. There’s a little bit of disappointment. But once that pill has been swallowed, we can celebrate the silver medal. What we’ve done is inspirational.”

The American players went to celebrate with basketball celebrities sitting courtside, a group that included men’s basketball players LeBron James, Bam Adebayo and Derrick White, along with U.S. women’s greats Lisa Leslie, Sue Bird and Dawn Staley.

Williams, who finished with 19 points, had hit a deep 3 a few seconds earlier to get France within one before Copper’s free throws. She got a consoling hug from Staley.

“What a tremendous basketball game. The 12,000-plus that were here were just treated to an unbelievable environment and the level of athleticism and competitiveness that these players had,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said. “What a better way to finish the Paris Olympics than to see that?

“We feel really fortunate, happy, a lot of words. There’s a lot of trust that has to happen, so I’m just thrilled that we’re able to get a win.”

The victory gave Diana Taurasi a sixth consecutive gold medal, making her the most decorated basketball player in Olympic history, breaking a tie with longtime teammate Sue Bird, who won five.

Taurasi, who didn’t play in the gold medal game, has been humble about the potential record, saying she cares more about the team winning then her individual success.

It’s been a trying Olympics for her as she didn’t start any of the knockout phase games, the first time she wasn’t in the opening lineup since the 2004 Olympics.

Australia edged Belgium 85-81 in the bronze medal game earlier Sunday.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer