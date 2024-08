Olympics soccer latest: American women eye fifth gold medal, Brazil’s Marta wants her first

PARIS (AP) — The United States will play Brazil in the gold-medal match of the women’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The Americans are seeking a fifth Olympic gold medal, though they haven’t won a gold since 2012 in London.

The U.S. was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and settled for bronze three years ago at Tokyo.

The teams have faced each other twice before in Olympic gold-medal games. The U.S. won both times — 2-1 in Athens in 2004 and 1-0 at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Brazil great Marta can end her international career with a gold medal. She has said her sixth Olympics will be her last major tournament with the national team.

Marta not starting for Brazil

Brazil great Marta is not in the starting lineup for what is expected to be her last international game.

The 38-year-old forward is back after serving a two-game suspension for a red card. But she’ll be on the bench for the start of the gold-medal game against the United States.

Marta’s last shot at Olympic gold?

This is likely to be the last game of the 38-year-old forward’s international career at her sixth Olympics. She has two silver medals, from the 2004 Athens Games and in Beijing four years later.

FIFA imposed a two-game ban on Marta for the red card she received in a group-stage 2-0 loss to Spain for a foul on Olga Carmona.

The Brazil captain sat out Brazil’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host France and 4-2 win over Spain in the semifinals.

