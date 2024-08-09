One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo: Francisco Seco captures unusual image at rhythmic gymnastics View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Francisco Seco takes a closer look at his photo of Bulgarian Stiliana Nikolova performing in the rhythmic gymnastics competition:

Why this photo?

This is a sports photo that I’ve always wanted to take. I was lucky and the athlete made the jump right in front of me. Instead of picking up the ball, she hit it with her chest and — BOOM! — there is the photo.

How I made this photo

I was in a low position near the exercise area. I was using a 70-200mm lens because it’s my first time photographing rhythmic gymnastics and I wanted to secure some photos. After a while I took a chance with the 300mm to be able to close the action more.

Why this photo works

The action of Nikolova’s jump in the air, her body suspended, the head hidden behind the body, the ball right in the center… I think it all makes for a bit of a creepy photo. But, with the cross shape of the body and arms… it’s good and it’s a photo you can look at for a while.

By FRANCISCO SECO

