Another Chinese Olympic swimming medalist linked to doping scandal denies any wrongdoing View Photo

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Wang Shun vehemently denied that he ever cheated after winning a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics on Friday night.

Wang became the second swimmer linked to a Chinese doping scandal to claim a spot on the medal podium at these games, following Zhang Yufei.

Zhang has won three medals at La Defense Arena, taking bronze in both the 100 and 200 butterfly as well as a relay bronze in the 4×100 freestyle.

Zhang and Wang were among 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. They were allowed to compete without any sanctions, and they weren’t identified until media reports this year reported failed tests that went unpunished.

Wang, mirroring Zhang’s comments earlier this week, said he was tested extensively ahead of Paris.

“Chinese swimmers only compete cleanly,” he said through a translator. “That’s our goal.”

Wang said he was tested 28 times — “an average of twice a week” — while completing his qualification for the Olympic team in May.

“The two weeks before the Olympic Games, I was tested 11 times,” he added. “All these tests had proven my innocence.”

With two days left in the Olympic swimming competition, China has won eight medals — half of them linked to the doping scandal. They trail only the United States (21) and Australia (13) in the overall medal table.

China’s lone gold medalist, Pan Zhanle, set the only world record of the competition in the 100 freestyle. He was not on the list of swimmers who tested positive before Tokyo.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer