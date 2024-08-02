French judo icon Teddy Riner wins his 3rd individual Olympic gold in front of passionate home crowd View Photo

PARIS (AP) — The stands at Champs de Mars filled up quickly. One fan dressed in a white martial arts uniform waved a French flag back and forth. A woman next to him held up a poster with the face of one of the biggest sports stars in France. Crowds of people bounced up and down to so excitably it shook the floor of the arena, where judo is being played in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Many of them were there to see Teddy Riner, the hometown judo icon who delivered once again for France on Friday. He capped his incredible career by becoming the second three-time individual Olympic gold medalist in judo history in one of the most electrifying events of the Paris Games so far. The 35-year-old heavyweight defeated Korea’s Min-jong Kim for the gold in his fifth Olympics.

An 11-time world champion and now four-time Olympic gold medalist, Riner is one of the most popular and beloved figures in any sport in France.

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer