No Olympic medal for caddies. Xander Schauffele's looper was moved to tears by a gold ring

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Caddies do not get a medal in the Olympics, only the golfers do. The caddie for Xander Schauffele received some gold that he considers just as valuable from the Tokyo Games.

Schauffele and his family gave Austin Kaiser a gold ring.

“They knew it meant a lot to me, too,” Kaiser said Thursday after the opening round at Le Golf National. “I didn’t get my own medal and they wanted to do something special for me.”

Schauffele won Olympic gold in 2021 at Kasumigaseki Country Club, at the time his biggest victory. He added to that this year with major titles at the PGA Championship and British Open.

Kaiser said he wasn’t expecting anything until having lunch with the Schauffele family at the end of 2021. They presented him the ring that has the U.S. flag above the Olympic rings, with “United States” inscribed at the top, “Olympic Team” at the bottom and “Tokyo” on the side.

“I actually teared up,” Kaiser said.

He keeps it on a special shelf in his office at home in San Diego, along with the flags from the 18th hole at tournaments Schauffele has won.

The debate whether caddies should receive a medal first came up when golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, though the conversation has died since then.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee created the “Order of Ikkos” in 2008, a medallion for medalists to award to a coach, mentor or other person instrumental in their success.

Matt Kuchar won the bronze in Rio and gave his to caddie John Wood, who broke down in tears when Kuchar put it around his neck.

Schauffele gave the Order of Ikkos medallion to his father.

