Los Angeles organizers hire 2 companies to sell tickets for 2028 Olympics

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have reached an agreement with two major companies to sell tickets for the games.

The deal announced Wednesday involves Los Angeles-based AXS and Germany-based CTS EVENTIM forming a joint venture to promote, sell and distribute LA28 tickets globally. The companies’ websites, as well as LA28’s website, will sell tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic games.

CTS EVENTIM has two decades of experience selling Olympic tickets, including at Turin in 2006, Sochi in 2014, Rio in 2016 and this year in Paris. Founded in 2011, AXS sells tickets for sports and entertainment events and is owned by AEG.

For the 2028 Games, the companies say they will offer “a safe, secure, and fully digital ticketing solution.”

“AXS’ strong North American footprint and CTS EVENTIM’s track record of Games success will deliver a world class platform that will redefine ticketing for live sports events,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairman and president.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

