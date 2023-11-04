Clear
Olympic medalist hurdler Levy fails doping test

By AP News

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Olympic bronze medalist hurdler Ronald Levy has received notifcation from the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission that he failed an out-of competition test early last month.

Levy, who finished third in the 110m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Instagram that he was ‘surprised’ by the adverse finding and was awaiting the results of his B-sample test.

“I am stunned at the turn of events because I have always conducted myself with the highest level of integrity in the sport, which I love dearly and would never seek to gain an unfair advantage,” Levy said.

“I intend to defend my integrity during this process because I am certain I did not knowingly breach the rules.”

