Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy welcome baby via surrogate

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, announced Wednesday that they have welcomed a daughter through a surrogate after several years of infertility.

Lipinski said on the “Today” show, which is part of the NBC family where she now serves as a figure skating analyst, that the couple named the baby Georgie Winter. Lipinski was in the delivery room when the baby was born. Lipinski and Kapostasy announced they were expecting their first child earlier this month on the 1998 Olympic gold medalist’s podcast, “Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting.”

The 41-year-old Lipinski told “Today” that the baby “arrived into our arms by the most beautiful surrogate.”

Lipinski and Kapostasy, a TV producer and filmmaker, have spoken openly about their difficulty in having a baby. She wrote on Instagram in August that she’d had four miscarriages, multiple failed in vitro fertilization transfers and endometriosis that resulted in two major surgeries.

“Infertility can be one of the loneliest clubs to be a part of,” Lipinski wrote at the time, “and my hope is by telling my story maybe we can help other couples going through similar journeys not feel so alone. I’m glad I have you guys along for the ride now.”

