With Olympic goals, pro dreams Chicago boxer maps gold path

By AP News
Theon Davis, 21, right, who fights at the 176-pound weight class, warms up with Arustus Muhammad as he prepares for his bout on a night of quarter-final boxing matches at the Chicago Golden Gloves tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Ill. Davis, ranked No. 3 at 176 pounds by USA Boxing, is one of 470 fighters who entered the 100th edition of the Chicago Golden Gloves tournament, a storied event that counts Joe Louis, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali - when he was Cassius Clay - as past champions. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

With Olympic goals, pro dreams Chicago boxer maps gold path

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Golden Gloves boxing tournament marked its 100th year this spring. The event was the first of its kind and spawned similar tournaments across the country. Thousands of boxers have taken part. The list of champions for the Chicago event alone includes Joe Louis, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali, back when he was Cassius Clay. Recent winners in Chicago include former WBC lightweight champion David Diaz and Michael Bennett, who both grew up in the city and competed in the Olympics. A number of current Golden Gloves champions have Olympic dreams, too.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

