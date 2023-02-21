Mostly Cloudy
Russian skater Valieva’s doping case to go to sports court

By AP News

MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and said Tuesday it is seeking a four-year ban.

WADA is objecting to a finding by a Russian tribunal that Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in the case, which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics. WADA wants a four-year ban and for Valieva’s results to be disqualified from the date she gave the sample, Dec. 25, 2021. That would include the Olympics.

The Russian skater, who was then 15, won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it was announced that a sample she gave two months before tested positive for a banned substance. The result was reported later because the laboratory which tested the sample was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

No medal ceremony has taken place for the team competition because of the uncertainty.

