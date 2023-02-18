American skier Shiffrin leads in 1st run of slalom at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took the lead with her first run of the slalom at the world championships Saturday.

Shiffrin opened the race in 52.54 seconds. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener trailed by 0.19 seconds in second place.

Laurence St-Germain of Canada was 0.61 behind in third.

The rest of the field had more than nine-tenths of a second to make up in the second leg.

Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was 0.99 behind and defending world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria finished 1.70 off the pace.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the Roc de Fer course.

The gates for the first run were set by Shiffrin’s coach Mark Mitter.

Shiffrin is after her third medal at these worlds after winning gold in the giant slalom two days ago and silver in the super-G last week. She didn’t finish her opening event at the worlds last week when she straddled a gate in the slalom portion of the combined.

Saturday’s slalom is the last women’s event of the worlds.

Shiffrin won the world slalom title four times between 2013 and 2019 and took the bronze medal two years ago. She can become the first skier, male or female, to win six medals in one discipline at world championships.

Shiffrin was the 2014 Olympic slalom champion and has won a record total of 52 World Cup races in the discipline, including five in the current season.

