Indy lands 2024 U.S. Olympic swim trials, ending Omaha’s run

By AP News
Indy lands 2024 U.S. Olympic swim trials, ending Omaha’s run

The next U.S. Olympic swimming team will be selected in a football stadium. USA Swimming announced that its trials for the 2024 Paris Games will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the massive home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. The decision marks the end of Omaha’s long run as host of the event. The last four U.S. Trials, beginning in 2008, were held in the Nebraska city’s downtown arena, which seated about 14,500 after the temporary pool was installed. USA Swimming is going for a much bigger show in Indy, which will have seating for up to 35,000.

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

