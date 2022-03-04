Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Andy Murray brings back Ivan Lendl for coaching help

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Andy Murray of Britain return the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Andy Murray brings back Ivan Lendl for coaching help

Photo Icon View Photo

Andy Murray is bringing back Ivan Lendl as his coach. The duo is reuniting about 4 1/2 years after splitting up for a second time. Murray’s manager says the 34-year-old from Scotland and Lendl have agreed to return to working together over the next few months. Their partnership produced three Grand Slam singles trophies and two consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 for Murray. They plan to do a training block in the United States for several weeks after the Miami Open ends in early April. Murray will take that time to prepare for the grass-court season.

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 