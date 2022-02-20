Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Britain wins Olympic women’s curling gold 10-3 over Japan

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Britain's Eve Muirhead competes during the women's curling final match between Japan and Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Britain wins Olympic women’s curling gold 10-3 over Japan

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — Eve Muirhead has led Britain to the Olympic women’s curling gold medal. The British pulled away with a four-ender in the seventh for a record-setting 10-3 victory over Japan. It was the first Olympic championship for the sport’s homeland since 2002. The British men took silver a day earlier. It was the most lopsided women’s final in Olympic history. Muirhead won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games with a different team. She was paired this time with Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff. The foursome was put together in November for a last-chance Olympic qualifier after the British stumbled at the world championship and failed to earn a berth in Beijing.

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 