Gasser jumps past Sadowski Synnott for Olympic big air gold

By AP News
Anna Gasser of Austria competes during the women's snowboard big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BEIJING (AP) — Anna Gasser of Austria executed a massive cab 1260 on her final jump to overtake Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand in women’s snowboarding big air and win her second straight Olympic gold medal. The 30-year-old Gasser held off a field with an average age of 21. That includes the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnott, who last week won in slopestyle for her country’s first Winter Olympics gold. Gasser was assured of at least silver when she dropped in switch for her final attempt at Big Air Shougang. She was the first woman to land a cab double cork 1260 in competition when she did it 2019, and she did it again here, the only rider to stomp out a trick with 3 1/2 spins.

By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer

