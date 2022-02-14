AROUND THE VENUES: Eileen Gu’s Valentine’s Day list View Photo

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — It seemed like the appropriate thing to ask on Valentine’s Day: What does ski superstar Eileen Gu love the most?

In a short interview after her halfpipe practice Monday, the Stanford-bound 18-year-old, who is competing for her mom’s home country of China, thought about the question and came up with this list.

(She said she was not including people on it.)

“I’d say there’s one gold pin I got from a volunteer. It’s a Beijing 2022 gold pin that has rhinestones around it. It’s very rare. And my gold medal from big air, that’s probably my most prized possession. My cats. I love them very much. Truffle oil. And I love skiing, I love competing and I love fresh air.”

Gu has a chance for three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics. She goes for win No. 2 on Tuesday in the slopestyle finals.

