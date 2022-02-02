Clear
35.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mixed doubles curling at Ice Cube is Games’ 1st competition

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot practices at the Curling venue ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Mixed doubles curling at Ice Cube is Games’ 1st competition

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — Competition at the Beijing Olympics began Wednesday night with four curling stones sliding down sheets of ice in the venue where Michael Phelps won a record eight swimming gold medals at the Summer Olympics 14 years ago.

The clanking of granite stones slamming into each other and the shouting and sweeping of the curlers were more pronounced than normal in the mostly empty arena. There were only a few hundred spectators in the 3,759-capacity venue due to COVID-19 protocols.

Curling is being held on four sheets of ice at the Ice Cube, which was converted from the Water Cube, the swimming and diving venue for the 2008 Summer Games. The venue can be transformed back to a swimming pool.

Among the opening games was Olympic newcomer Australia, featuring Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, against Americans Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 