ISU cancels Four Continents short track speedskating in Utah

By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Four Continents short track speedskating championships in January have been canceled because of expected limited attendance due to the new COVID-19 omicron variant.

The International Skating Union says it was told that several countries won’t attend the meet that had been set for Jan. 14-16 at the Utah Olympic Oval near Salt Lake City.

The withdrawals, along with travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, caused the ISU to cancel the meet that would have been held three weeks before the Beijing Olympics.

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

