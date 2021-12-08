Mostly Clear
Cheryl Reeve new USA Basketball women’s national team coach

By AP News

Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will be the next USA Basketball women’s coach. Reeve has been an assistant on the last two Olympic women’s teams. She will be the first professional women’s basketball coach to lead the U.S. team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. UConn’s Geno Auriemma was the coach for the 2012 and 2016 Games. South Carolina’s Dawn Staley led the Americans to a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

