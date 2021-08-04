Clear
AP PHOTOS: Medal worthy Olympians, caught in motion

By AP News
Athletes compete during the track cycling women's keirin at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

AP PHOTOS: Medal worthy Olympians, caught in motion

TOKYO (AP) — A lifetime of work, and it can go in a blur.

On the track, in the air, underwater, from the mound — Olympians are built for moving fast. In the briefest flash, much can be revealed.

Slow the shutter speed just a tick and see the focus-amid-chaos as Spain’s Daniel Sarmiento Melien leaps for a handball shot.

As a competitor prepares to whiz by, mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands comes to a unintentional halt, tumbling to the ground while his ride flies off.

Runners in the mens’ 5,000-meters with their feet fuzzy beneath them. A swirl of splashes and outstretched arms around an up-for-grabs ball at water polo. The stillness of Dallas Escobedo’s head as the Mexican softballer spins her arm around to deliver a pitch.

Caught in motion for a lasting moment.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

