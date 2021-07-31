Mostly Clear
76.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories

By AP News
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, shows her gold medal after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

AP PHOTOS: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories

Photo Icon View Photo

TOKYO (AP) — Olympians don’t reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff.

Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale.

China’s Chen Meng has a passion for table tennis that propeled her to a gold medal in women’s singles. She wears it on her sleeve — well, actually, around her neck, with a necklace featuring interlocked gold paddles.

Zoom in and see the precise polish job on American sprinter Javianne Oliver’s fingernails. Or the dust pan full of .22 LR caliber shell casings after a day on the shooting range.

Indian archer Atanu Das puts some Olympic pride into every shot — the hand he uses to release his arrows features a small ring cut to look like the Olympic rings. Canadian diver Jennifer Abel and Dominican volleyball player Lisvel Elisa Eve Mejia show similar enthusiasm — like many other athletes — with tattoos of the famed Olympic logo.

Germany’s Nike Lorenz has an even more personal touch. The field hockey player was cleared by organizers to wear rainbow colors with her uniform, and her shin guards include a spectrum of colors, topped by the black, red and yellow of Germany’s flag.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 