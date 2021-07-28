Clear
Roglic caps Slovenia’s run with Olympic time trial win

By AP News
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia competes during the men's cycling individual time trial at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Primoz Roglic capped an incredible month for Slovenian cycling by winning the Olympic time trial on Wednesday. He added a gold medal to the bronze won by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogecar in the road race. Roglic’s closest rival was Dutch time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin, who finished more than a minute behind to win his second consecutive Olympic silver medal. Rohan Dennis of Australia claimed the bronze medal. The prerace favorite, Italian time trial champ Filippo Ganna, faded over the final kilometers and finished fifth.

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

