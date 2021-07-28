Roglic caps Slovenia’s run with Olympic time trial win View Photo

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Primoz Roglic capped an incredible month for Slovenian cycling by winning the Olympic time trial on Wednesday. He added a gold medal to the bronze won by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogecar in the road race. Roglic’s closest rival was Dutch time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin, who finished more than a minute behind to win his second consecutive Olympic silver medal. Rohan Dennis of Australia claimed the bronze medal. The prerace favorite, Italian time trial champ Filippo Ganna, faded over the final kilometers and finished fifth.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer