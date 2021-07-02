Baz, Kazmir, Starling join Frazier for US Olympic baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay pitching prospect Shane Baz, 37-year-old left-hander Scott Kazmir and outfielder Bubba Starling are among 10 additions to the U.S. Olympic baseball roster. They join a group from qualifying led by Todd Frazier, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson. Two players were added to manager Mike Scioscia’s roster from Japan’s major leagues, which are stopping their seasons: pitcher Scott McGough and outfielder Tyler Austin. Miami infielder Eddy Alvarez, a 2014 silver medalist in short-track speedskating, is among the holdovers from the Americas tournament roster. Just three players are among the top 100 prospects. Major League Baseball does not allow players on 40-man rosters to participate in the Olympics and many teams discourage top eligible prospects from playing.

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer