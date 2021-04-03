USA Basketball picks Grant Hill as Colangelo’s replacement View Photo

USA Basketball has announced that Grant Hill will be the replacement for Jerry Colangelo as its men’s national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics. Hill won an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. at the 1996 Atlanta Games and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. The managing director role was created for Colangelo in 2005, after the Americans won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Colangelo has led a program that has won three Olympic gold medals and gone 97-4 in major competitions since. USA Basketball Board of Directors chair and retired Gen. Martin Dempsey said Saturday that Hill “is a proven leader of consequence and character.”

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer