Two-time world champ Cox out of US Olympic wrestling trials

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — USA Wrestling says two-time world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox is out of the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials after not making weight. Cox was removed from the bracket at 97 kilograms in men’s freestyle. The 26-year-old from Columbia, Missouri, had earned a spot in the semifinals based on winning gold at 2019 worlds in the non-Olympic weight class of 92 kilograms. Cox took bronze at 86 kilograms at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and then won consecutive world titles in 2018-19 at 92.