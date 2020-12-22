Rio de Janeiro police arrest outgoing Mayor Crivella View Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state police arrested outgoing Mayor Marcelo Crivella on Tuesday in connection with an alleged kickbacks scheme, yet another show of political turmoil in Brazil’s postcard city.

The evangelical pastor turned politician is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 1 after losing a reelection bid to his predecessor, Eduardo Paes.

Investigations earlier this year showed Crivella had close links to Rafael Alves, a businessman who was also arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators alleged that Alves decided which companies would be awarded contracts, and promised to give such contracts in exchange for payments. Alves never held an official position, but his brother was the head of the city’s tourism office and he held frequent meetings with Crivella.

Jorge Felippe, the president of Rio’s city council, will assume office while Crivella is jailed. Deputy Mayor Fernando MacDowell died of a heart attack in 2018.

Crivella, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, told reporters upon his arrival at the Rio police headquarters that his arrest is unfair. He also linked it to his alleged willingness to fight corporate interests and lobbyists.

“I am the mayor who most fought corruption,” Crivella said as he walked into Rio police headquarters.

Crivella repeatedly said during his campaign that Paes, who was mayor when Rio hosted the 2016 Olympic Games, would be jailed if elected because of other investigations.

Rio state Gov. Wilson Witzel has been suspended from office since August when one of Brazil’s top courts linked him to irregularities in the healthcare sector amid the fight against COVID-19.

Witzel is also battling impeachment proceedings that could give his job to another person under investigation, Deputy Gov. Claudio Castro.

Five former Rio state governors have been jailed in recent years amid corruption charges.

Police officers arrived at Crivella’s home at 6 a.m., local TV footage showed. In September they also visited the mayor’s home and office to collect documents related to the probe.

The 63-year-old Crivella is a bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, whose leaders are key supporters of Bolsonaro.

___

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIARLEI RODRIGUES

Associated Press