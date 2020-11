The Latest: Olympic sports concerned about Tokyo qualifying View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Olympic sports federations have shared concerns about completing qualifying events for the Tokyo Games during the coronavirus pandemic.

World Rowing official Matt Smith says during an online meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations that “it is really getting urgent that we start to make decisions.”

About 57% of more than 11,000 places in the Tokyo Olympics had been secured in March when the games were postponed. But many of the 33 sports on the Tokyo program now have challenges staging international events.

ASOIF director general Andrew Ryan says the group is “very, very concerned” that “we present (athletes) with an equal opportunity to qualify.”

Smith says “we need help and we need to exchange information.”

Talks are expected between the governing bodies and with the IOC.

World rankings and past performances could be used to allocate entries for Tokyo if qualifying events cannot be organized.

___

The Hungarian soccer federation says fans will no longer be allowed to attend the national team’s European Championship playoff game on Thursday.

About 18,000 fans could have been in the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest for Hungary’s match against Iceland. A Euro 2020 place is at stake. But the Hungarian government has announced new restrictions to cope with the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

An official attendance of 18,531 watched Ferencvaros host Juventus last week in a Champions League game at the national stadium.

Budapest is among 12 host cities scattered across the continent for Euro 2020. Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it qualifies for next year’s postponed tournament.

The Hungarian soccer federation says the new restrictions “have a significant impact” on soccer and it will pay refunds for tickets bought.

___

By The Associated Press