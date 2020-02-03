Super Bowl Ads What’s a Quibi, again?

Here’s the latest on what’s happening with ads during the Super Bowl. All times EST.

7:30 p.m.

“What’s a Quibi?” Viewers might still be asking that after the company’s Super Bowl ad, one of the first of the game.

The ad shows a bank heist going awry because the getaway driver is occupied; he says he’ll “be there in a Quibi.” That’s a reference to the upcoming “snackable” video service, which plans to offer episodes of 10 minutes or less. The bank robbers stand around in front of the bank as sirens grow louder; one appears to start watching Quibi himself.

The service, due to launch in April, is heavy on big ideas and Hollywood muscle. But it’s a gamble, especially considering that several earlier efforts in mobile entertainment — most notably Verizon’s ill-fated Go90 service — fell flat.

It’s not clear that Quibi intended the ad to suggest that its service will be so absorbing that watching it can get you in trouble. But it did make clear to viewers how to pronounce the name of the service — it’s KWIH-bee.