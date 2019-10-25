Peterson active vs. Vikings despite ankle injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will suit up against his original team in Minnesota, despite an ankle injury that had him listed as questionable.

Peterson played 10 seasons for the Vikings. He’s in his second year with the Redskins.

The Redskins had starting safety Montae Nicholson on the inactive list on Thursday night with an ankle injury, with Troy Apke taking his place in the lineup.

For the Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen was previously ruled out with a hamstring injury. Rookie Olabisi Johnson took his place in the starting lineup.

