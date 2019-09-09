Broncos LB Davis inactive vs. Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. — Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis is inactive for the season opener with a calf injury.

Davis was expected to be a big part of Denver’s defense but hasn’t fully recovered after hurting his calf on the first day of training camp. He has been ruled out for the season opener against the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.

The other players inactive for Denver are cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), fullback Andy Janovich (pectoral), linebacker Joseph Jones (triceps), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, offensive lineman Corey Levin, and receiver Juwann Winfree.

The inactive players for the Raiders are guard Gabe Jackson (knee), quarterback DeShone Kizer, receiver Keelan Doss, tackle David Sharpe, guard Jonathan Cooper, defensive tackle Corey Liuget and safety Dallin Leavitt.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL