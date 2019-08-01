Sunny
Center Ryan Kalil comes out of retirement to join Jets

By AP News

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has surprisingly come out of retirement to join the New York Jets.

The 34-year-old Kalil and the Jets agreed to terms on a deal Thursday. He’ll need to pass a physical before signing his contract and making it official.

Kalil announced at the end of last season that he was retiring from playing football after 12 NFL seasons — all with the Carolina Panthers.

He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and will anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start there, but has been mostly a backup during his six-year career.

The Jets are one week into training camp practices. Kalil will have more than a month to work with quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of New York’s offense.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

