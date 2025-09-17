Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack to miss at least 4 games with elbow injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Khalil Mack will go on injured reserve with an elbow injury, leaving the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers without one of their top defenders for at least the next four games.

Mack dislocated his left elbow in the first quarter of a win against Las Vegas on Monday.

“It’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen. I was staring right at it,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday. “I’ve had an arm injury, too, and those are painful. I have a new level of respect for the toughness of Khalil Mack.”

The Chargers have depth at Mack’s position, with Bud Dupree and Tui Tuipulotu figuring to contribute. The edge rushers combined for 14 1/2 sacks last season, although neither has one so far this season.

The Chargers (2-0) host AFC West rival Denver (1-1) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer