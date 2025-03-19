CB Ahkello Witherspoon re-signs for a 3rd season with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday to return for a third season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Witherspoon started every game for the Rams during the 2023 season, but went unsigned last summer. He returned to the Rams’ practice squad last Sept. 11 and soon resumed a major role on the defense, starting five regular-season games and both postseason games for the NFC West champions while finishing with 31 tackles and one interception.

The Rams aren’t waiting this year to secure Witherspoon, who is entering his ninth NFL season. The Northern California native spent his first four NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before playing two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Witherspoon frequently played alongside starting cornerbacks Darious Williams and Cobie Durant for the Rams, who are expected to look for cornerback depth in the draft next month.

Witherspoon has 12 career interceptions.

