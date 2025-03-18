LB Nate Landman agrees to a 1-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Inside linebacker Nate Landman agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

Landman spent his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing last season under former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. The Rams still use a version of the defense implemented by Morris, who led the defense on Los Angeles’ Super Bowl championship team three years ago.

Landman started 23 games over the last two seasons for the Falcons, making 81 tackles last year after making 110 in the 2023 season.

Landman is likely to have a chance to play extensively for the Rams, who lost leading tackler Christian Rozeboom to the Carolina Panthers earlier in free agency. Rozeboom spent the past four seasons with the Rams, and he played nearly 75% of their snaps last year while making 135 tackles.

The 6-foot-3 Landman was an undrafted free agent who played his way onto the Falcons’ roster after a college career at Colorado, where he made two All-Pac-12 teams. He grew up in California’s Bay Area.

