Chargers sign Super Bowl champion guard Mekhi Becton

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers beefed up their offensive line on Friday by signing guard Mekhi Becton.

The 6-7, 363-pound Becton started 19 games at right guard last season for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, helping pave the way for running back Saquon Barkley to rush for 2,504 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Becton was the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of Louisville where he earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2019.

He has started 49 of 50 career games, including the postseason, in the NFL.

The Chargers also agreed to terms with linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips on Friday.

The 28-year-old played for Houston last season on a one-year deal.

Phillips has appeared in 72 career games with the Texans, Baltimore, New York Jets and Buffalo.

He was undrafted out of Illinois, where he played two seasons for the Illini and started 21 of 23 games.

___

