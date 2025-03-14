Cooper Kupp agrees to terms with his home state Seahawks on 3-year, $45 million deal, AP source says

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract hasn’t been signed.

Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP, was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. He’ll help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for his home state team in Seattle, which traded quarterback Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold in free agency.

Kupp, who starred in college at Eastern Washington and is from Yakima, Washington, was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 when he won the receiving triple crown by catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp added 33 catches for 478 yards and six TDs in the postseason, including the winning touchdown in a Super Bowl win over Cincinnati on the Rams’ home field.

Kupp has been plagued by injuries the past three seasons and hasn’t had 900 yards receiving in any season.

