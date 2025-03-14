Signing of veteran backup Brandon Allen points to the Titans using No. 1 draft pick on QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and all signs point toward the team using that selection on a quarterback.

The Titans announced Friday that they had agreed to a contract with 32-year-old journeyman Brandon Allen, who spent last season backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco. The quarterback, a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Arkansas, has played for Denver, Cincinnati and the 49ers. Terms were not announced.

Allen has started 10 of his 18 career games, throwing for 1,810 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has a passer rating of 76.2.

He is reuniting with Titans coach Brian Callahan, who was the offensive coordinator for Cincinnati when Allen backed up Joe Burrow between 2020 and 2022. Allen’s best season was in 2020 when he started a career-high five games and was 90 of 142 with five TDs and four interceptions.

The Titans met with two of the draft’s top quarterback prospects in Cam Ward of Miami and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders before the new league year and free agency opened Wednesday.

Allen joins Will Levis, the 33rd pick overall in 2023, in Tennessee’s quarterback room. Levis began the 2024 season as the starter only to be benched for Mason Rudolph. But Rudolph just went back to Pittsburgh as a free agent after one season in Tennessee.

The Titans also announced that they had re-signed center Corey Levin. A sixth-round pick out of Chattanooga in 2017, Levin has started five of 71 games played for Tennessee over five seasons.

