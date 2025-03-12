Chargers re-sign linebacker Troy Dye and wide receiver Jalen Reagor

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed linebacker Troy Dye and wide receiver Jalen Reagor on Wednesday.

Dye was a key contributor on defense last season while making five starts at linebacker. He had career highs in tackles (52), solo tackles (31), sacks (1 1/2) and tackles for loss (two). He was one of just six NFL players last season with 50-plus tackles on defense, multiple sacks and at least five tackles on special teams.

Reagor played in eight games in his first season with the Chargers, making two starts with seven catches for 100 yards.

