Mike Battle, an All-American at USC who played with Joe Namath-era New York Jets, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Battle, an All-American defensive back and a member of USC’s 1967 national championship team who later played two seasons for the New York Jets, has died. He was 78.

He died of natural causes on March 6 in Nellysford, Virginia, the school said Tuesday.

In 1967, Battle led a USC defense which allowed only 87 points all season. The Trojans were 26-6-1 and won three conference titles during his three-year career. Battle played in the 1967, 1968 and 1969 Rose Bowl games, all won by the Trojans.

Battle was USC’s annual punt return leader in each of his three seasons and still owns the school record for most punts returned in a season. He was the NCAA statistical champion in 1967, when he had 49 returns for 608 yards, a 12.4-yard average. He also holds the school mark for most punts returned with 99 during his three years.

He was chosen in the 12th round of the 1969 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and played for two seasons in 1969 and ’70.

Battle appeared in the 1970 film “C.C. and Company,” a biker film starring his Jets teammate Joe Namath and actor Ann-Margret.

He is survived by his wife Laura and children Christian Michael, Hunter, Frank, Michael, Kathleen, Murphy and Annie.

