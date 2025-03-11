Rams WR Puka Nacua changing his jersey number from 17 to 12 with Davante Adams’ arrival

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua is giving the Los Angeles Rams’ No. 17 jersey to new teammate Davante Adams and switching to No. 12.

The Rams announced Nacua’s decision Tuesday to go back to the number he wore in high school and again in college at both Washington and BYU.

Nacua wore No. 17 for his first two seasons with the Rams, including his record-breaking rookie campaign. When Nacua joined the Rams in 2023, receiver Van Jefferson had the No. 12 jersey.

Now Nacua is going back to No. 12, which also was worn by some of his brothers at various points in their football careers.

He seems quite happy to make the change, calling the number “a piece of armor as well that’s representing my family that is always protecting me.”

Adams has worn No. 17 at all three of his previous NFL stops, including his eight prolific seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $46 million with the Rams last weekend.

Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history for the first two years of a career, and he is expected to take another step forward with the imminent departure of longtime Rams star Cooper Kupp, who is expected to be traded or released this week.

Despite missing six games last season because of injury and rest, Nacua’s 184 receptions are the fourth most in league history over a player’s first two seasons, while his 2,476 yards rank seventh. Nacua has added 20 catches for 322 yards receiving in his three playoff games.

