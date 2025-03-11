49ers release defensive end Leonard Floyd as part of an ongoing roster overhaul

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers released defensive end Leonard Floyd on Tuesday, cutting ties with one of their more productive pass rushers after one season in the latest move in a major roster overhaul.

The Niners have already lost several starters from last season’s team through free agency, trades and releases. General manager John Lynch said last month at the scouting combine that the 49ers would need to get younger and cheaper after going 6-11 in an injury-plagued 2024 season.

The move with Floyd is just the latest in that realm. The 32-year-old Floyd was second on the team with 8 1/2 sacks while playing all 17 games but struggled in run defense and had one of the lowest pass rush win rates, according to Pro Football Focus.

San Francisco will replace three-fourths of its starting defensive line from the start of last season with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave set to be released officially at the start of the new league year and the Niners also expected to move on from Maliek Collins on Wednesday either with a release or a trade.

The Niners also told nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Monday that he will be released, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement, and have agreed to a trade to send star receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington.

Several other key players agreed to deals in free agency Monday. Standout defenders Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga reached deals with Denver; star cornerback Charvarius Ward agreed to a deal with Indianapolis; backup tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell agreed to deals with Kansas City; and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs left for New England.

Those deals were all confirmed by people familiar with the agreements who spoke on condition of anonymity because they can’t be signed until Wednesday.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks also reportedly has agreed to a deal with Green Bay.

The 49ers also added some depth at safety after losing Hufanga in free agency. San Francisco agreed to a one-year deal with Richie Grant, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until Wednesday.

Grant was a second-round pick by Atlanta in 2021 and started 33 games for the Falcons. But he was mostly a backup and special teams player last season and will likely slot in behind Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown in San Francisco.

The only other addition San Francisco has made so far in free agency is agreeing to a three-year worth up to $20.25 million with backup tight end Luke Farrell, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be finalized until Wednesday.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer