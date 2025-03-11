Clear
Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says

By AP News
Colts-Free Agency Football

Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday, said Jones’ deal is worth up to $17.7 million.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 by the Giants, will get a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, is 8-7 as a starter in two seasons.

Jones was 24-44-1 in New York with one playoff victory. He finished last season as a backup for the Vikings after the Giants released him.

Minnesota appears set to start J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Sam Darnold, who led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, agreed to a deal with Seattle.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

