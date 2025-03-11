Running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson agree to deals with Chargers, AP sources say

Running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson have agreed to contracts with the Los Angeles Chargers, two people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday.

Harris is getting a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers released Gus Edwards earlier on Monday and J.K. Dobbins is a free agent.

Jackson will receive a two-year, $13 million deal. Jackson started 15 games for the Steelers last season and had five interceptions. He was a starter in his first six seasons with Carolina.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer