QB Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the Rams to back up Matthew Stafford, AP source says

Jimmy Garoppolo is staying with the Los Angeles Rams to back up Matthew Stafford, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing, said Garoppolo’s one-year contract includes a base salary of $4,505,000 and $9 million in incentives.

Garoppolo is 43-21 as a starter with the Patriots, 49ers, Raiders and Rams. He started one game last season.

The 33-year-old Garoppolo is 5-2 in the playoffs. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2020 season and the NFC title game two years later.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer