Bills, receiver Joshua Palmer agree to 3-year, $36 million contract, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills began restocking their receiver position on Monday by agreeing to a three-year, $36 million contract with Joshua Palmer, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement isn’t official until the NFL’s business year opens on Wednesday.

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Palmer, who is from nearby Toronto, and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers. He was selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Tennessee.

The 25-year-old had difficulty making a niche for himself in L.A., where Palmer failed to build off a promising 2022 season.

He finished his second NFL season with career bests with 72 catches and 769 yards, with three touchdowns in 16 games, including 11 starts. Palmer has combined for 77 catches and 1,165 yards and three TDs in 25 games, including 13 starts, over the past two years.

The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills have openings at the receiver spot with Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins not re-signed. Palmer brings an element of speed and ability to separate from defenders to a position group that is currently rounded out by Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel.

The Bills freed up room to get under the salary cap after releasing edge rusher Von Miller and punter Sam Martin over the past few days. The team also enjoyed cap savings by restructuring quarterback Josh Allen’s contract on Sunday. The contract is valued at $330 million and includes a league-record $250 million in guarantees in adding two years to the NFL MVP’s existing deal and locking him in through 2030.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this story.

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer