Tight end Zach Ertz re-signing with Washington Commanders, AP source says

The Washington Commanders have re-signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz to a one-year contract with $6.25 million guaranteed that is worth up to $9 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been announced.

Ertz, signed by Washington last March as a free agent, was one of Jayden Daniels’ favorite options in the quarterback’s rookie season. He caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season and had 18 more catches for 154 yards and a TD on Washington’s run to the NFC championship game.

The 2017 Super Bowl champion reinvigorated his NFL career playing with Daniels and for coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Ertz re-signed just after six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner was also brought back on a contract for the 2025 NFL season.

The 34-year-old Ertz spent his first eight-plus NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being a second-round pick out of Stanford in 2013. He was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2017 to 2019 with the Eagles before being traded to Arizona in the middle of the 2021 season.

Ertz has 775 career receptions for 8,088 yards and 53 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons.

